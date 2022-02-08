UAE delegation briefed on investment opportunities in Punjab

A six-member delegation representing the Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum from UAE paid a two-day (February 7&8) visit to Lahore to carry out a series of meetings with officials of the government of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A six-member delegation representing the Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum from UAE paid a two-day (February 7&8) visit to Lahore to carry out a series of meetings with officials of the government of Punjab.

The delegation had a joint meeting with the representatives of Planning & Development Board, Punjab PPP Authority, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Punjab Board of Investment (PBIT) to explore the available opportunities in all areas of common interest, a Finance department spokesperson disclosed this to media men here Tuesday.

The joint meeting was chaired by Dr. Salman Shah Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab. The visit is the follow up of the Punjab PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Authority official visit to Dubai Expo on 22nd November 2021 wherein Amjad Ali Awan CEO Punjab PPP Authority met His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and briefed him about the investment opportunities under PPP mode in Punjab.

Mr. Mustafa Ahmed Advisor to the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum gave an overview of Injazat one of the top UAE IT managed services state owned company for digitalization mainly in the sector of health, education, transport for provision of smart solution and interested for the same areas to be explored with Pakistan.

Secretary Planning & Development Board Punjab encouraged them to pitch innovation solution through PPPs for digitization of healthcare insurance system in Punjab.

The overall PPP framework of Punjab, pipeline envisaged under the business plan, mode of engagements with Punjab PPP Authority and project requisites were presented by Amjad Ali Awan.

The delegation also visited the office of PITB to understand the IT services and solutions and showed keen interest to transform digital ecosystem of Punjab. Chairman PITB informed that a project 'Citizen Facilitation Centers in Punjab under PPP mode" is in pipeline for which bidding will be initiated after completing procedural formalities as per PPP Act, 2019.

Dr Salman Shah Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab appreciated initiatives taken by the company in UAE and iterated that government of Punjab welcomes smart & digital solutions for its economy and appreciated their interest in PPPs.

He suggested that delegation may come up with business strategy to engage with government of Punjab under PPP, B2B or G2G mode and assured full support from all the entities of Government of Punjab in providing data and requisite information.