UAE Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ to Convene Before June, Says Russia 'Needs Time'

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) It is up to Russia to decide on the date of the next OPEC+ meeting, since the country needs "more time", UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui said on Friday, expressing hope that the OPEC+ will convene again before June.

"It's up to Russia now one day to make up their mind, I think they need more time. Let's not be pessimistic. They need time and we need to give them time. Till then, we need to wait," Al Mazroui said after the OPEC+ meeting, which ended in Vienna with no agreement on further oil production cuts.

The minister added he was hopeful Russia would realize some day it was necessary to reduce oil production.

"We cannot make a decision today, but it does not mean that it's the end of the agreements we signed.

The good things that we signed, including Russia and everyone, we signed the continuation of the declaration on cooperation with an intention to work together and collaborate in the future. I'm hopeful that we will come back one day before June. Hopefully when Russia realizes that we need to do something and join the rest of the countries. The majority of us, we are ready to take action," Al Mazroui said.

"That was a recommendation, but that recommendation is not enough, we need extra measures and personally I believe that we need to give Russia some more time and hopefully they will come back," the minister added, when asked whether Russia wanted to extend the existing cuts despite its unwillingness to see a deeper decrease.