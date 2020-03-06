UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ To Convene Before June, Says Russia 'Needs Time'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

UAE Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ to Convene Before June, Says Russia 'Needs Time'

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) It is up to Russia to decide on the date of the next OPEC+ meeting, since the country needs "more time", UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui said on Friday, expressing hope that the OPEC+ will convene again before June.

"It's up to Russia now one day to make up their mind, I think they need more time. Let's not be pessimistic. They need time and we need to give them time. Till then, we need to wait," Al Mazroui said after the OPEC+ meeting, which ended in Vienna with no agreement on further oil production cuts.

The minister added he was hopeful Russia would realize some day it was necessary to reduce oil production.

"We cannot make a decision today, but it does not mean that it's the end of the agreements we signed.

The good things that we signed, including Russia and everyone, we signed the continuation of the declaration on cooperation with an intention to work together and collaborate in the future. I'm hopeful that we will come back one day before June. Hopefully when Russia realizes that we need to do something and join the rest of the countries. The majority of us, we are ready to take action," Al Mazroui said.

"That was a recommendation, but that recommendation is not enough, we need extra measures and personally I believe that we need to give Russia some more time and hopefully they will come back," the minister added, when asked whether Russia wanted to extend the existing cuts despite its unwillingness to see a deeper decrease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia UAE Oil Vienna June Agreement

Recent Stories

Date of Next OPEC+ Meeting Undetermined as Time fo ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands confirms first coronavirus death

1 minute ago

Immune cells play surprising role in heart: Study

1 minute ago

EU ministers urge members to share anti-virus gear ..

1 minute ago

World oil prices plunge over 7.5%

1 minute ago

Maryland Coronavirus Patients Doing Well, No Evide ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.