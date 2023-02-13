(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Monday that there is no need for an early OPEC+ meeting after Russia announced the decision to unilaterally cut oil production, since the market is balanced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Monday that there is no need for an early OPEC+ meeting after Russia announced the decision to unilaterally cut oil production, since the market is balanced.

On Friday, Russia announced that it would voluntarily and without any international consultations reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. It came following the decision of the West to introduce price caps on Russia oil and oil products.

"I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced," Al Mazrouei said in response to a corresponding question, as quoted by Reuters.

The minister emphasized that last year's agreement of the OPEC+ alliance to reduce oil production was "long-term" and there is no need to alter it unless there was something that would "shake the market.

"

"We haven't seen that. The market is balanced and stable," Al Mazrouei said.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, joined by the G7 nations and Australia. Earlier in February, the EU said it was introducing a price cap for Russian oil products, together with G7 and Australia, at $100 per barrel for premium-to-crude products (such as diesel and kerosene) and $45 for discount-to-crude products (such as naphtha).