UrduPoint.com

UAE Energy Minister Sees No Need For OPEC+ Early Meeting On Russia's Oil Production Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:10 PM

UAE Energy Minister Sees No Need for OPEC+ Early Meeting on Russia's Oil Production Cut

UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Monday that there is no need for an early OPEC+ meeting after Russia announced the decision to unilaterally cut oil production, since the market is balanced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Monday that there is no need for an early OPEC+ meeting after Russia announced the decision to unilaterally cut oil production, since the market is balanced.

On Friday, Russia announced that it would voluntarily and without any international consultations reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. It came following the decision of the West to introduce price caps on Russia oil and oil products.

"I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced," Al Mazrouei said in response to a corresponding question, as quoted by Reuters.

The minister emphasized that last year's agreement of the OPEC+ alliance to reduce oil production was "long-term" and there is no need to alter it unless there was something that would "shake the market.

"

"We haven't seen that. The market is balanced and stable," Al Mazrouei said.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, joined by the G7 nations and Australia. Earlier in February, the EU said it was introducing a price cap for Russian oil products, together with G7 and Australia, at $100 per barrel for premium-to-crude products (such as diesel and kerosene) and $45 for discount-to-crude products (such as naphtha).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Ukraine Russia European Union UAE Oil Alliance Price February March December Gas Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Q ..

Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars

9 minutes ago
 Court adjourns defamation case against Imran Khan ..

Court adjourns defamation case against Imran Khan till February 21

38 seconds ago
 Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a voi ..

Literary icon Zia Mohyeeddin's demise leaves a void uneasy to fill

39 seconds ago
 SMEDA's support helping transgender community in o ..

SMEDA's support helping transgender community in opting honorable sources of liv ..

41 seconds ago
 Mobile repairing course concludes at National Skil ..

Mobile repairing course concludes at National Skills University (NSU)

45 seconds ago
 Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.