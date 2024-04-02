Open Menu

UAE Envoy Calls On Commerce Minister Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM

UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, on Tuesday engaged in a fruitful discussion with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, on Tuesday engaged in a fruitful discussion with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and strategies to enhance bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, emphasized the strong brotherhood relations between the two nations, which have continued to strengthen over time, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized the need to further bolster these ties on the commercial front.

Ambassador Al Zaabi echoed Minister Kamal's sentiments, expressing the UAE's desire to see Pakistan thrive across all sectors.

Despite existing challenges, he highlighted the untapped potential for increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Al Zaabi underscored the deep-rooted and unique relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing their strength and significance.

Minister Kamal reiterated the vast opportunities for collaboration, particularly in fostering people-to-people business relationships.

Both dignitaries expressed their commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation in various sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business UAE United Arab Emirates Commerce All

Recent Stories

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic ch ..

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

1 minute ago
 OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

18 minutes ago
 PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against ..

PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus

11 minutes ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

42 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

11 minutes ago
NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooper ..

NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..

1 minute ago
 Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

1 minute ago
 PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afgh ..

PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..

1 minute ago
 US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold price ..

US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump

1 minute ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business