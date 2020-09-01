UrduPoint.com
UAE Exceeded OPEC+ Output Quota In August, But Compensates For It - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates' oil production in August exceeded the OPEC+ quota by 100,000 barrels per day due to seasonal growth in demand in the domestic market, but measures were taken to compensate for this volume, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

The target level for UAE's oil production under the OPEC+ deal from August to December is 2.

59 million barrels per day.

"The UAE remains fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement, as illustrated in June when we cut an additional 100,000 bopd from our agreed quota. While the UAE's production increased to 2.693 mb/d in August, measures have been taken to compensate for this temporary increase due to peak summer electricity demand in the UAE, which required an increase in oil production and associated gas," Al Mazrouei said on Twitter.

