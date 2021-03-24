UrduPoint.com
UAE Finance Minister, Deputy Dubai Ruler Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dies - Top Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

UAE Finance Minister, Deputy Dubai Ruler Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dies - Top Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) UAE Finance Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has passed away at the age of 75, Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday.

"We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion," the vice president wrote on Twitter, attaching an image of the late minister, who was also his brother.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had been occupying the position of the UAE minister of finance and industry since 1971 until his death. The official was also appointed as the deputy ruler of Dubai in January 1995. According to media reports, he has been unwell for some months.

