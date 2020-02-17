UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barakah nuclear plant

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s nuclear watchdog on Monday approved the operation of the first reactor at the Barakah nuclear plant built by South Korean companies, industry sources said

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation approved the operation of the unit-1 reactor of the Barakah nuclear plant, the Middle East country's first nuclear plant, according to the sources.

The nuclear plant will commence its official operation after test runs, they said.

South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) won the project to build four APR-1400 reactors in Barakah, located 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, in 2009.

The APR-1400 is an advanced pressurized water nuclear reactor designed by KEPCO. The first reactor was completed in 2018.

The combined output of 5,600 megawatts at the power plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs.

Last year, a South Korean consortium also secured a five-year maintenance deal for the Barakah nuclear plant, which centers on providing maintenance services and experienced manpower to Nawah Energy Company, the operator of the UAE nuclear plant.