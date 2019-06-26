UrduPoint.com
UAE Hopes Trade Turnover With Russia To Continue Increasing In 2019 - Foreign Minister

Wed 26th June 2019

UAE Hopes Trade Turnover With Russia to Continue Increasing in 2019 - Foreign Minister

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that he hoped UAE trade turnover with Russia would continue to increase in 2019 as it did the previous year

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that he hoped UAE trade turnover with Russia would continue to increase in 2019 as it did the previous year.

"Last year, trade and economic cooperation [between Russia and UAE] developed well. Our trade turnover increased by 35 percent and reached $3.5 billion, according to our estimates. ... We hope that this trend will continue this year," Al Nahyan said at a news conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The minister also noted that tourism between the two countries had also increased in the past year.

Al Nahyan wished Russia an effective and successful participation in the upcoming world Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Last year, Russia and UAE signed a declaration of strategic partnership to cooperate in various sectors including trade, security, culture and tourism. The document was signed in Moscow by Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More Stories From Business

