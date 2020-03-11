UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per day: state firm

The United Arab Emirates' national oil company said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price war

"In line with our production capacity growth strategy .

.. we are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April," Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said in a statement.

"In addition, we will accelerate our planned five million bpd (output) capacity target," ADNOC said.