UAE Ready To Raise Oil Supply By 1 Mn Barrels Per Day: State Firm

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:34 PM

UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per day: state firm

The United Arab Emirates' national oil company said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price war

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates' national oil company said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price war.

"In line with our production capacity growth strategy .

.. we are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April," Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said in a statement.

"In addition, we will accelerate our planned five million bpd (output) capacity target," ADNOC said.

