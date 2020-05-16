UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Registered Company To Help Develop Turkmenistan's Major Dauletabad Gas Field - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

UAE-Registered Company to Help Develop Turkmenistan's Major Dauletabad Gas Field - Reports

The Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC company, registered in the United Arab Emirates, has received a contract to increase natural gas production at Turkmenistan's Dauletabad field, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC company, registered in the United Arab Emirates, has received a contract to increase natural gas production at Turkmenistan's Dauletabad field, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Friday signed a decree on the project during his remote meeting with the cabinet.

The document instructs state-owned Turkmengas company to sign a contract with Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC to expand gas production at 30 wells operated at the Dauletabad gas field. The contract value has not been revealed.

Dauletabad is one of the major gas fields in Turkmenistan, operating since the Soviet period. It serves as the main gas source for the Central Asia - Center gas transmission system, which runs from Turkmenistan to Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Gas From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Transport Minister Hopes for Resumption of ..

5 minutes ago

Senior journalist tested positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Electricity supply of 6 villages switched over fro ..

5 minutes ago

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson grie ..

5 minutes ago

Farmers seek relief package after locust attacks m ..

9 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) d ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.