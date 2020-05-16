The Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC company, registered in the United Arab Emirates, has received a contract to increase natural gas production at Turkmenistan's Dauletabad field, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC company, registered in the United Arab Emirates, has received a contract to increase natural gas production at Turkmenistan's Dauletabad field, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Friday signed a decree on the project during his remote meeting with the cabinet.

The document instructs state-owned Turkmengas company to sign a contract with Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade DMCC to expand gas production at 30 wells operated at the Dauletabad gas field. The contract value has not been revealed.

Dauletabad is one of the major gas fields in Turkmenistan, operating since the Soviet period. It serves as the main gas source for the Central Asia - Center gas transmission system, which runs from Turkmenistan to Russia.