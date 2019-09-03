UAE residents can now enjoy Cebu Pacific’s new pre-ordered halal-certified meals featuring homey favorites and vegetarian choices

New Cebu Pacific food menu adheres to the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) system for international food safety

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd September, 2019) Few things bring instant happiness as comfort food—those that are familiar to the taste buds and those that are simply prepared. This is why Cebu Pacific has come up with a selection of homey flavors meant to whet every Juan’s appetite while on the flight.

Effective October 1, 2019, UAE travelers on board Cebu Pacific flights will be able to trynew hot and fresh meals that evoke flavors close to home.This new Cebu Pacific food menu is Halal-certified, and adheres to the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) system for international food safety. It includes rice and noodle dishes, savoury sandwiches, as well as options for vegetarian passengers.

“As every Cebu Pacific flight is journey to or from home, we have designed this refreshing inflight menu to bring a feeling of comfort in the form of simple meals and familiar tastes,”said JB Bueno, Director for Inflight Catering and Sales at Cebu Pacific.

“Cebu Pacific is known to our passengers for our year-round low fares and extensive route network, and we hope that our homey favorites onboard add to their inflight experience,” added Bueno.

Among the new lineup is the Pinoy Spaghetti –aFilipino take on the classic spaghetti. Spaghetti noodles are served in a sweet tomato-based sauce with sliced sausages and topped with grated cheddar cheese.

Other rice dishes the airline offers are the Beef Salpicao, where you can taste flavorful tender beef chunks seasoned in soy sauce and garlic served with garlic rice; the Hainanese Chicken Rice, a famous Singaporean offering of steamed chicken served with bok choy and seasoned rice; and the Fish Fillet in Black Bean Sauce, served with white rice and a side of bok choy.

Aside from the Pinoy Spaghetti, those who wish to have lighter options could have their palates satisfied by Chicken Yakisoba—stir-fried soba noodles with savory chicken bits and crisp vegetables served in a sweet and tangy soy-based sauce.

For quick bites, there’s theRoasted Chicken Sandwich—toasted panini bread with roasted chicken, sautéed spinach, and grated cheddar cheese with a garlic aioli spread; and the Crab Salad Sandwich—shredded crab sticks and vegetables tossed in a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing with a hint of spice on brioche bread.

Vegetarians can have the Veggie Pesto Sandwich, consisting of tomato, lettuce and mozzarella layered on top of flavorful pesto in ciabatta bread.

The new on-board halal-certified meals are available for pre-order upon booking a flight, or managing a booked flight on the Cebu Pacific website. This practice guarantees that the food is prepared fresh, and ensures a safe and satisfying dining experience.

“Our meals being on pre-order also helps us guarantee less food wastage, and is in line with efforts towards more sustainable practices and operations,” added Bueno.

Besides being Halal-certified, the on-board meals also come with nutritional and product information, as reference for an increasing number of health-conscious passengers on CEB.