UAE State Minister Says Oil Market Shows Signs of Improvement, to Stabilize Over Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The oil market has been seeing hard times but there are signs of recovery following the recent collapse of oil prices, Sultan al-Jaber, UAE State Minister and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on Friday, adding that the situation in the petroleum market would return to a normal state over time.

"The world has been facing an unprecedented stage [in the oil market's history], which does not allow forecasting the recovery of the global economy, but there are signals of cautious optimism in the energy market," al-Jaber said, as quoted by the UAE-based Bayan newspaper during a meeting of the ADNOC's Virtual Council.

The ADNOC head noted that the oil market has shown "signs of improvement over the recent weeks," adding that oil producers would be able to restore the market's balance over time, after a vision of how to overcome present circumstances became clear.

Earlier in the week, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei said that Abu Dhabi would reduce crude oil production by a further 100,000 barrels per day in addition to the reductions agreed upon by OPEC+. Under the April deal, the OPEC+ nations agreed to a collective reduction in output by 9.7 million barrels per day throughout May-June in an effort to stabilize the market.

The oil market hit negative values for the first time in history in mid-April due to numerous restrictive measures and lockdowns related to the ongoing global pandemic, which has halted many industries across the world, significantly lowering demand for fuel.