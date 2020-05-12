UrduPoint.com
UAE To Reduce Oil Output In June By Additional 100,000 Barrels Per Day - Energy Minster

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

The United Arab Emirates will reduce crude oil output by a further 100,000 barrels per day in addition to the reductions agreed upon by OPEC+, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei said in a statement on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates will reduce crude oil output by a further 100,000 barrels per day in addition to the reductions agreed upon by OPEC+, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry announced that it had instructed oil giant Saudi Aramco to reduce crude oil production in June by an additional one million barrels per day above the reductions agreed upon in the April 12 OPEC+ oil output cut deal.

"In support of efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further restore stability to energy markets, the UAE has committed to undertake an additional voluntary cut of 100,000 barrels per day," Al Mazrouei said

According to the April deal, OPEC+ nations will cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Output will be reduced by 7.7 million barrels per day from July until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 to April 2022.

