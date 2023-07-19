MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Tuesday a 14-year deal with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the export of liquefied natural gas worth between $7 billion and $9 billion, Emirati news agency WAM reported.

"We are pleased to announce this long-term LNG sale, further strengthening the long-standing partnership with IOCL," Ahmed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC's gas unit, said in a statement published by the state news agency.

ADNOC Gas will sell up to 1.2 million metric tons of LNG per year to the Indian energy giant.

ADNOC's website bills ADNOC Gas as a leading global gas player with access to capacity of around 10 billion cubic feet of gas per day. It meets around 60% of the UAE's gas needs and exports natural gas to customers in over 20 countries.