Open Menu

UAE's ADNOC Announces $7-9Bln LNG Deal With India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

UAE's ADNOC Announces $7-9Bln LNG Deal With India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Tuesday a 14-year deal with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the export of liquefied natural gas worth between $7 billion and $9 billion, Emirati news agency WAM reported.

"We are pleased to announce this long-term LNG sale, further strengthening the long-standing partnership with IOCL," Ahmed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC's gas unit, said in a statement published by the state news agency.

ADNOC Gas will sell up to 1.2 million metric tons of LNG per year to the Indian energy giant.

ADNOC's website bills ADNOC Gas as a leading global gas player with access to capacity of around 10 billion cubic feet of gas per day. It meets around 60% of the UAE's gas needs and exports natural gas to customers in over 20 countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sale Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

2 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

2 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

2 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

2 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

3 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

3 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business