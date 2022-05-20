MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday that it had made three oil discoveries with a total of 650 million barrels of oil.

"We are proud to announce multiple onshore oil discoveries in place, totalling 650 million barrels of oil," the company tweeted.

According to the ADNOC, some 500 million barrels were found at the Bu Hasa oil field, and the remaining 150 were found within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with approximately 100 million barrels in Onshore Block 3 and 50 million barrels in the Al Dhafra Petroleum Concession.