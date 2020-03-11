The state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is ready to increase oil deliveries to the global market to over 4 million barrels per day in April, and to increase its production capacity target, ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said on Wednesday

"In line with our production capacity growth strategy announced by the Supreme Petroleum Council, we are in a position to supply the market with over 4 MMBPD in April. In addition, we will accelerate our planned 5 MMBPD capacity target," Al Jaber said, as quoted in the ADNOC statement.

He also praised ADNOC's readiness to respond to the current market conditions.