UrduPoint.com

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard On Construction Of 2 LNG Carriers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 12:08 AM

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard on Construction of 2 LNG Carriers

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with China's Jiangnan Shipyard on the construction of two new vessels for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with China's Jiangnan Shipyard on the construction of two new vessels for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the region's largest shipping and integrated logistics company, announced today the signing of a Ship Building Contract for the construction of two 175,000 cubic metre LNG vessels that will join its fleet in 2025," a statement said, adding that "they will be built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China."

The new vessels are significantly larger than the current ADNOC tankers of 137,000 cubic meters capacity, the statement noted.

"The expansion and modernisation of our LNG fleet will be a key enabler of ADNOC L&S' (Logistics&Services) growth strategy.

This acquisition helps future-proof our fleet with more sustainable, modern vessels capable of serving our customers for the next 25 years and deepens our partnership with Jiangnan Shipyard," tADNOC L&S chief Abdulkareem Al Masabi said.

The acquisition of the new vessels will allow ADNOC to meet the growing demand for energy resources and improve the environmental footprint of their vessels, the company added. According to the statement, the new vessels' engines will consume at least 10% less fuel because of innovative air filtration system.

Jiangnan Shipyard was also commissioned by ADNOC L&S in 2020 to build five large gas tankers for AW Shipping, ANDOC L&S' Joint Venture company with China's Wanhua Chemical Group, the company noted.

On Monday, another UAE shipping company, Al Seer Marine, announced the start of construction of the first large-capacity LNG carriers, unveiling plans to build two such vessels by 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Gas 2020 Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next ele ..

PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next elections: Sanaullah

17 seconds ago
 Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

18 seconds ago
 US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed ..

US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed to Prosecute Corrupt Officials

19 seconds ago
 Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Agai ..

Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

21 seconds ago
 Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

3 minutes ago
 Much awaited rain provides relief to heat stricken ..

Much awaited rain provides relief to heat stricken faithful in Ramazan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.