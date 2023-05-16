UrduPoint.com

UAE's Central Bank Sanctions 8 Local Banks Over Breach Of Loan Instructions

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 09:18 PM

The UAE Central Bank said on Tuesday that it had imposed administrative sanctions on eight banks operating in the country for failure to comply with specific loan instructions

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The UAE Central Bank said on Tuesday that it had imposed administrative sanctions on eight banks operating in the country for failure to comply with specific loan instructions.

"The administrative sanctions take into account the banks' failures to comply with the CBUAE's instructions not to grant any loans or credit facilities to the beneficiaries of loans granted by the Nationals Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund (NDDSF), including credit cards," the statement reads.

The decision was taken in accordance with Article 137 of the Decretal Federal Law on the Central Bank and Organization of Financial Institutions and Activities, the regulator said.

It added that the UAE Central Bank intends to ensure that the banks' activities in the country are conducted with integrity and transparency, and to enhance the efficiency of the UAE's financial system.

In December, the UAE Central Bank imposed administrative sanctions and penalties on a number of exchange houses in the country for not adhering to rules to prevent money laundering.

