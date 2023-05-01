(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The gas branch of UAE energy giant ADNOC said on Monday it would supply liquefied natural gas worth over $1 billion to France's TotalEnergies over the next few years.

The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said in a statement the deal was agreed for 2023-2025. Its estimated value lies within the range of $1 billion and $1.2 billion under the current market conditions.

"Our new LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies represents another significant milestone in our strategy to expand our global reach," ADNOC Gas CEO Ahmed Alebri said.

TotalEnergies senior vice president for LNG Thomas Maurisse said he was pleased with the contract, which is expected to strengthen the company's global LNG portfolio and supply the growing Asian markets.

ADNOC span off its gas subsidiary in December and drew $124 billion worth of orders during the initial public offering in March, cashing in on Europe's demand for alternative gas sources as it scrambles to replace Russian imports.