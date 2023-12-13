Open Menu

UAE's Jaber, Oil Boss Who Brokered 'beginning Of End' For Fossil Fuels

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

UAE's Jaber, oil boss who brokered 'beginning of end' for fossil fuels

Sultan Al Jaber, who headed COP28 in Dubai, promised that this year's UN climate talks would be "different". He did not disappoint

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Sultan Al Jaber, who headed COP28 in Dubai, promised that this year's UN climate talks would be "different". He did not disappoint.

The towering Emirati, 50, was beaming in his grey dishdasha after he brought down the hammer on the first United Nations agreement calling for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Jaber is the UAE's climate envoy and minister of industry and advanced technology. He is also chairman of renewable energy company Masdar.

But Jaber will now claim vindication after presiding over a deal described by UN climate chief Simon Stiell as the "beginning of the end" for fossil fuels.

"Together, we have confronted the realities and we have set the world in the right direction," Jaber told the cavernous auditorium on the outskirts of Dubai.

"We have given it a robust action plan to keep 1.5 within reach."

- High stakes -

Before COP, Jaber was in less jubilant mood.

"I'm someone who spent the majority of his career in sustainability, in sustainable economic development and project management, and renewable energy," he told AFP in July.

Indeed, he founded state-owned renewable energy company Masdar a decade before he took the helm of ADNOC with a mandate to "decarbonise" and "future-proof" the gas and petrol giant.

The stakes were exceptionally high for COP28.

The most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement was to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, although UN climate experts warned this year that we are hurtling towards breaching that guardrail in the 2030s.

During months of frenetic travel that saw him criss-cross the planet, Jaber managed to win over some sceptics.

Harjeet Singh, of the influential coalition Climate Action Network International, said a turning point came in July, when Jaber wrote that "phasing down demand for, and supply of, all fossil fuels is inevitable and essential".

"He's very straightforward, he's open to listening," Singh told AFP, though the pair "agree to disagree" on several issues.

More Stories From Business