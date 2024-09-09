UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-25

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has approved its budget of Rs.16,070.330 million for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 during its senate meeting here on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan chaired the meeting and said that the budget proposals included non-development budget of Rs.10795.566 million, non-development budget Burewala-Vehari sub-campus Rs.315.519 million, water management research center budget of Rs.63.362 million, financial assistants of Rs.82.285 million, Office For Research budget of Rs.28.424 million, development budget of Federal government Rs.1687.162 million, development budget of provincial government Rs.612.012 million, competitive research grants of Rs.2486 million in based on the foundation.

He said that in 2008, only 25 percent of female students were studying in the university, whereas this number has increased up to 50 percent. Since 2008, the infrastructure of 3,645,118 square feet was added under 79 new development projects worth Rs.30.686 billion, he added.

He said that National Incubation Center has been established for entrepreneurship while other facilities including hostels for women, facilitation center, women sports complex have been established.

He said that out of 630 faculty members of the university, more than 450 are PhD holders who are an asset to the institution.

He said that the old building is being converted into a heritage museum. He said that the seed science degree program and seed center have been set up to solve seed problems.

He said that under the fertilizer model, steps were taken to save fertilizer wastage and increase profits.

He said that this is the only university in Pakistan which is among the 100 best universities in the world. Recently 1.5 MW solar system has been installed in the university while another 2 MW solar system will be installed in near future, he added.

He further said that under the auspices of international funding Korea Nutrition Center, Center Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucian Center are striving hard for development of agriculture and education sectors.

He said that after 2008, the land of the university has increased by 1500 acres.

He said that 104 selection boards have been held during the last three years in which 376 new faculty members were appointed.

The agenda of the meeting was presented by Registrar UAF Tariq Gul while the Treasurer Syed Zeeshan Ishfaq Bukhary presented budget proposals.

