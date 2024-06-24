Open Menu

UAF Committee Okays Rs.25,483mn Budget Recommendations

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Finance and Planning Committee of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s (UAF) has okayed the recommendation of a Rs.25,483.313 million budget for the financial year 2024-25 that would be presented before the syndicate and senate for the approval.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting while University Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda. The UAF Finance Committee gave nod to the recommendations including Rs.10363.468 million non-development budget; Rs.300.175 million non-development (Punjab Government) Burewala Vehari sub campus), Rs.6,864.558 million development (Federal government funded); Rs.5,299.138 million development (Punjab government funded); Rs.2,486 million competitive research grant; Rs.

59.265 million for Water Management research Center, Rs.82.285 million Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement; and Rs.28.424 million for the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged scientists to come up with more valuable research by keeping agricultural issues and farming community problems in view.

He said that the university admits students on the rural-urban quota. Keeping the financial condition of the students in view, the university disburses scholarships to 7,000 deserving and intelligent students so that they can quench their thirst for knowledge, he added.

Umar Saeed Qadri said that all possible measures were being taken to address the financial issues of the university on an urged basis.

