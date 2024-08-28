UAF Convocation To Be Held In In First Week Of October
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would organise its convocation during the first week of October, while the 60th meeting of its Alumni Association would be held on October 8-9, 2024.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that committees have been constituted on the directions of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. In this regards, international seminar, sports, Mushaira and Sufi night will also be arranged. He said that Alumni from all provinces of Pakistan and abroad including India, America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Afghanistan, Oman and other countries will take part in the 60th meeting.
He said that the UAF has opened up new avenues in the past years and achieved many national and international honors.
Among these notable honors, in the QS ranking, AUF has been declared the 56th best university in the world and the first university in the country. In addition, in the last three years, the university has produced more than 50 new varieties of various crops, he added.
Recently, in collaboration with Washington State University, wheat varieties which are resistant to climate change have been developed. It has also introduced two genetically modified sugarcane varieties. For the promotion of soybeans, demonstrations have been established on the land of 1000 farmers, spokesman added.
