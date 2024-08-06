UAF Delegation Visits WSU For Strengthening Collaborations
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Five-member delegation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Five-member delegation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities.
UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that the delegation comprised of Chairman Plant Breeding & Genetics Prof Dr. Azeem Iqbal Khan, Director-Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Associate Professor of Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics Dr. Rizwana Maqbool, Research Officer Dr. Ahmad Waqas and Arif Rehman, the Chief food and Agriculture Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.
During the wrap-up meeting with WSU International Office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar A. Khan, online, thanked the Vice President for International Programs Paul Whitney, and U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry for inviting.
He said that this visit will further strengthen collaborations between the two universities and the exposure gained by the delegation will be of great value to the University.
He said that in addition to extending collaboration in different areas, the Vice Chancellor proposed that the WSU Wheat Lines now need to be commercialized. Hence, it was also agreed upon that WSU wheat varieties set at UAF will be commercialized.
Prof. Paul Whitney assured full support from his office for commercialization of WSU Wheat lines as well as collaboration in other areas like Animal Sciences, Arts and Humanities etc.
Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry appreciated the committed efforts made by the University under the agreement with WSU. Dr. Kulvinder Gill endorsed the proposal made by the Vice Chancellor regarding commercialization of WSU Wheat Lines.
The delegation had the following meetings/Visits to Departments/R&D Facilities/Sites including Green Houses/Fast Breeding Facility; Turf Grass Experiment Farm; PNW Farmers Cooperatives and associated infrastructure (Storage facility, Packing, Weigh bridge etc.) and visited PNW Trials of Wheat and Chickpea; WSU Trials at Spillman Farm for Wheat/Chickpea; Live Demo of Combine Harvesters at Ruffle Farm (20,000 acres); Research & Technology Park at WSU, Visit of Long-Term Experiments (LTREs) at Cook Farm (264 acres) focusing on Canola-Wheat-Chickpea; Exposure visit to John Deere for Farm Machinery; Visit to WSU library Archives regarding old material for UAF Food & Agriculture Museum, Visit to Seed Processing Plant; Visit to Spark Hall at WSU Academic Innovation Hub Building and meetings with Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Meeting with. Asif J. Chaudhry, U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU; Professor Paul Whitney, Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Professor Kulvinder Gill, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, WSU; and Dr. William Schillinger (An LTREs expert from WSU).
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Business
-
Sony hikes annual net profit forecast after solid Q130 minutes ago
-
Digitization of economy inevitable for national development: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
US trade gap narrows less than expected in June3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20245 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations16 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout17 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout17 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan18 hours ago