UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Five-member delegation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities.

UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that the delegation comprised of Chairman Plant Breeding & Genetics Prof Dr. Azeem Iqbal Khan, Director-Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Associate Professor of Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics Dr. Rizwana Maqbool, Research Officer Dr. Ahmad Waqas and Arif Rehman, the Chief food and Agriculture Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

During the wrap-up meeting with WSU International Office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar A. Khan, online, thanked the Vice President for International Programs Paul Whitney, and U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry for inviting.

He said that this visit will further strengthen collaborations between the two universities and the exposure gained by the delegation will be of great value to the University.

He said that in addition to extending collaboration in different areas, the Vice Chancellor proposed that the WSU Wheat Lines now need to be commercialized. Hence, it was also agreed upon that WSU wheat varieties set at UAF will be commercialized.

Prof. Paul Whitney assured full support from his office for commercialization of WSU Wheat lines as well as collaboration in other areas like Animal Sciences, Arts and Humanities etc.

Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry appreciated the committed efforts made by the University under the agreement with WSU. Dr. Kulvinder Gill endorsed the proposal made by the Vice Chancellor regarding commercialization of WSU Wheat Lines.

The delegation had the following meetings/Visits to Departments/R&D Facilities/Sites including Green Houses/Fast Breeding Facility; Turf Grass Experiment Farm; PNW Farmers Cooperatives and associated infrastructure (Storage facility, Packing, Weigh bridge etc.) and visited PNW Trials of Wheat and Chickpea; WSU Trials at Spillman Farm for Wheat/Chickpea; Live Demo of Combine Harvesters at Ruffle Farm (20,000 acres); Research & Technology Park at WSU, Visit of Long-Term Experiments (LTREs) at Cook Farm (264 acres) focusing on Canola-Wheat-Chickpea; Exposure visit to John Deere for Farm Machinery; Visit to WSU library Archives regarding old material for UAF Food & Agriculture Museum, Visit to Seed Processing Plant; Visit to Spark Hall at WSU Academic Innovation Hub Building and meetings with Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Meeting with. Asif J. Chaudhry, U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU; Professor Paul Whitney, Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Professor Kulvinder Gill, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, WSU; and Dr. William Schillinger (An LTREs expert from WSU).