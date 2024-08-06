Open Menu

UAF Delegation Visits WSU For Strengthening Collaborations

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM

UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations

Five-member delegation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Five-member delegation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities.

UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that the delegation comprised of Chairman Plant Breeding & Genetics Prof Dr. Azeem Iqbal Khan, Director-Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Associate Professor of Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics Dr. Rizwana Maqbool, Research Officer Dr. Ahmad Waqas and Arif Rehman, the Chief food and Agriculture Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

During the wrap-up meeting with WSU International Office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar A. Khan, online, thanked the Vice President for International Programs Paul Whitney, and U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry for inviting.

He said that this visit will further strengthen collaborations between the two universities and the exposure gained by the delegation will be of great value to the University.

He said that in addition to extending collaboration in different areas, the Vice Chancellor proposed that the WSU Wheat Lines now need to be commercialized. Hence, it was also agreed upon that WSU wheat varieties set at UAF will be commercialized.

Prof. Paul Whitney assured full support from his office for commercialization of WSU Wheat lines as well as collaboration in other areas like Animal Sciences, Arts and Humanities etc.

Dr. Asif J. Chaudhry appreciated the committed efforts made by the University under the agreement with WSU. Dr. Kulvinder Gill endorsed the proposal made by the Vice Chancellor regarding commercialization of WSU Wheat Lines.

The delegation had the following meetings/Visits to Departments/R&D Facilities/Sites including Green Houses/Fast Breeding Facility; Turf Grass Experiment Farm; PNW Farmers Cooperatives and associated infrastructure (Storage facility, Packing, Weigh bridge etc.) and visited PNW Trials of Wheat and Chickpea; WSU Trials at Spillman Farm for Wheat/Chickpea; Live Demo of Combine Harvesters at Ruffle Farm (20,000 acres); Research & Technology Park at WSU, Visit of Long-Term Experiments (LTREs) at Cook Farm (264 acres) focusing on Canola-Wheat-Chickpea; Exposure visit to John Deere for Farm Machinery; Visit to WSU library Archives regarding old material for UAF Food & Agriculture Museum, Visit to Seed Processing Plant; Visit to Spark Hall at WSU Academic Innovation Hub Building and meetings with Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Meeting with. Asif J. Chaudhry, U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)/Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU; Professor Paul Whitney, Vice President for International Programs at WSU; Professor Kulvinder Gill, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, WSU; and Dr. William Schillinger (An LTREs expert from WSU).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Washington Agriculture Visit Hub From Agreement Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

33 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business