UAF Director Research Stresses Modern Techniques To Address Agricultural Woes
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Director Research University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Imran Arshad said that modern techniques are imperative to address agriculture woes.
He was talking to the delegation of 44th Mid-career Management Course, National Institute of Public Administration Islamabad at University Syndicate Room during their inland study tour to UAF. All Deans and Directors attended the meeting and briefed about agricultural challenges and university advancement.
Dr Imran Arshad stressed the need to develop agriculture on modern lines and transform research into goods and service to ensure food security in addition to combating agricultural and climate issues besides increasing per acre productivity and address the woes of the farming community.
He said that agriculture sector can be revolutionized by bringing research to the doorsteps of farmers, for which agricultural scientists and industry will have to play their active role.
He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat, durum-wheat, soybeans, brassica, okra, maize, industrial hemp, chickpea, Quinoa, sorghum, mango, citrus, cotton and others.
He emphasized the role of precision agriculture in increasing yield and reducing input cost. He said that university has developed an app titled “Kisan 360” for farmers to get consultancy and guidance.
He said that UAF, being the first agricultural institution in the subcontinent, was playing a significance role in the uplift of the sector.
Talking about internationalization, he said that university was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, Chinese Confucius Institute, ICDD and ISTA Seed Lab with international collaboration.
