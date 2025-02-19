UAF Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival celebrates creativity, intellectual discourse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A vibrant literary and artistic atmosphere is essential for fostering creativity, cultural awareness, and intellectual growth in the younger generation.

This was stated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), while addressing participants in Mehfil-e-Mushaira, part of the ongoing four-day UAF Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival.

Prominent poets Tahzeeb Hafi, Ali Zaryoun, Mah-e-Nau, Akhtar Munir, and Ikram Arfi, along with students from various educational institutions, captivated the audience with their poetic expressions.

The third day of the festival featured a diverse lineup of events, including the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, Agri Media Fest, Character Portrayal Competition, APDC Declamation Competition, and Sufi Night.

Dr. Sarwar highlighted that literature broadens perspectives, shapes progressive societies, and inspires intellectual exploration. He announced that the UAF had established the Waris Shah Chair, dedicated to conducting research on the legendary poet and drawing wisdom from his works.

He further noted that the festival provides a crucial platform for young minds to express creativity, engage in meaningful discussions, and appreciate cultural heritage.

Senior Tutor Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar encouraged students to immerse themselves in artistic and literary pursuits, ensuring these traditions continue to thrive. Dr. Asim Aqeel added that the fusion of art and literature nurtures talent while fostering critical thinking and innovation.

Additionally, the National Summit on Transforming Pakistan 2025, organised by Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC), featured policy presentations from students of over 20 universities, offering research-based solutions on economic challenges, agricultural transformation, and IT advancements.

The event was attended by Chaudhry Arif Mehmood Gill, MPA and Chairman of the Punjab Communication & Works Committee, along with Dr. Asif Kamran, Dr. Benash Sarwar, Nasir Ali Zia (Director HR, Masood Textile Mills), and other dignitaries.