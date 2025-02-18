UAF opens Qissah visual, Gur Mela

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday opened the Qissah visual, performance art competition and Gur Mela which depicted the colors of the rural culture, folk and rich traditions.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan inaugurated the events and said that these were part of ongoing Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival which would continue till February 20, 2025.

Senior Tutor UAF Dr Muhammad Iftikhar supervised these events which attracted a large number of students, faculty members and the general public by offering them an opportunity to explore traditional jaggery and flavors.

In Gur Mela, the students in traditional dresses set up different stalls carrying sweets, Saag, Makai Ki Roti, Lassi and rural foods.

Food lovers thronged the university to have a delight of these special moments. The visitors were particularly drawn to stalls offering freshly prepared Gur, organic jaggery products and live demonstrations of traditional Jaggery-making techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that nations who ignore their culture disappear from the map of the world. He called for tangible efforts for flourishing our rich traditions and bring young generation in contact to our culture. In the modern era, we are changing our lifestyle, food habits and shunning simplicity, he added.

He said that the festivals like Gur Mela not only celebrate traditional food culture but also create awareness about the nutritional and economic benefits of jaggery.

Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer, Dr Nadeem Akbar, Dr Umair Gull, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Muhammad Saghir, Dr Amir Rasul and other notables also attended the events.

On February 19, there will be a Rotary Youth Leadership Award Agri Media Fest, Character Portrayal Competition, APDC (Declamation Competition), and Sufi Night at 6 pm while on the last day of the festival on Feb 20, Agri Media Fest at 9 am, and Radio Buzz at 10 am will be held, the UAF spokesman said.