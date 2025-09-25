Open Menu

UAF Professor Urges Modern Skills Training For Women Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

UAF professor urges modern skills training for women entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Director Institute of Home Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Beenish Israr said that women entrepreneurs must be equipped with modern skills in today’s fast-paced digital era to expand their businesses and compete globally to take part in national growth.

She was addressing a two-day workshop on “Digital Skills for Women Entrepreneurs” organized by Women Industrial Home in collaboration with Circle Women Association.

Dr Beenish said that UAF was taking all possible initiatives to make youth productive, skilled and competitive in diverse fields of life.

She said that according to 7th National Population and Housing Census 2025, women are 48.5 percent of total population of the country that is why it is essential to help them harness technology, unlock new opportunities and strengthen their role in shaping a prosperous future.

Digital marketing helps business reach at global market, she added.

Focal person Sadaf Iqbal said that the workshop has been designed to empower women entrepreneurs with essential digital skills that will help them grow their businesses and strengthen their online presence.

By embracing technology, women can explore new markets, enhance competitiveness and contribute more effectively to the socio-economic growth of the country, she added.

Digital Marketing Manager Mian Hamza said that digital marketing is the backbone of modern business growth. This workshop will enable women entrepreneurs to learn how to use online platforms effectively to reach wider markets, he added.

He said that by learning these skills, women can compete confidently in the digital marketplace and create sustainable business opportunities.

Najma Shaheen and Nizwa Itrat also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

14 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

44 minutes ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

1 hour ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

1 hour ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business