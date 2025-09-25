UAF professor urges modern skills training for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Director Institute of Home Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Beenish Israr said that women entrepreneurs must be equipped with modern skills in today’s fast-paced digital era to expand their businesses and compete globally to take part in national growth.

She was addressing a two-day workshop on “Digital Skills for Women Entrepreneurs” organized by Women Industrial Home in collaboration with Circle Women Association.

Dr Beenish said that UAF was taking all possible initiatives to make youth productive, skilled and competitive in diverse fields of life.

She said that according to 7th National Population and Housing Census 2025, women are 48.5 percent of total population of the country that is why it is essential to help them harness technology, unlock new opportunities and strengthen their role in shaping a prosperous future.

Digital marketing helps business reach at global market, she added.

Focal person Sadaf Iqbal said that the workshop has been designed to empower women entrepreneurs with essential digital skills that will help them grow their businesses and strengthen their online presence.

By embracing technology, women can explore new markets, enhance competitiveness and contribute more effectively to the socio-economic growth of the country, she added.

Digital Marketing Manager Mian Hamza said that digital marketing is the backbone of modern business growth. This workshop will enable women entrepreneurs to learn how to use online platforms effectively to reach wider markets, he added.

He said that by learning these skills, women can compete confidently in the digital marketplace and create sustainable business opportunities.

Najma Shaheen and Nizwa Itrat also spoke on the occasion.