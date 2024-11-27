UAF Programs, Departments Listed In Elite Category
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has achieved another milestone as its several degree programs and departments have been listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that W-category is referred to highest ranking for Pakistani universities, which determine that degrees from these universities are highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally.
He said that the departments and degree programs which have found space in the W-category included Plant Breeding and Genetic, Horticulture Sciences, Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science & Technology, Entomology, food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Animal Sciences, Livestock Management and others.
This achievement underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to align with the highest educational standards worldwide, he added.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that UAF is ranked among 50 top universities of the world in the subject of agriculture and forestry.
He said that it is the oldest agricultural institution of the sub-continent, established in 1906 on the recommendation of famine commission.
He said that the university was making its utmost efforts to provide quality education along with a blend of practical learning and tangible research work across all the departments.
He added that the university was enjoying the excellent ties with different educational and agricultural institutions across the globe helping to learn from each other experiences.
He said that HEC’s W-category is a mark of quality assurance with denoting world-class curricula. With these programs/degrees, the university is not only enhancing the academic landscape but also providing students with greater opportunities to excel in their respective fields.
It reflects the university's vision to produce highly skilled graduates equipped with modern knowledge and practical expertise. It is a significant step forward in solidifying its position as a leading institution in the field of agricultural and other sciences.
UAF continues to lead the way in transformative education. The rest of the degrees programs are well recognized from their councils concerned including Veterinary Council; Pharmacy Council, Engineering Council and others, he added.
