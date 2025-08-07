Open Menu

UAF Sets Up Center Of Islamic Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM

UAF sets up Center of Islamic Finance

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up Center of Islamic Finance meant for scaling up Islamic financial literacy, producing quality human resource and entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up Center of Islamic Finance meant for scaling up Islamic financial literacy, producing quality human resource and entrepreneurs

in the said financial system for a better tomorrow.

The center worth Rs 2.5 million has been set up in collaboration with Meezan Bank Limited

at the Institute of Business Management Sciences UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Meezan Bank Deputy Head Shariah Compliance

Department Shayan Baig inaugurated the center while Meezan Bank GM Faisalabad Moazzam

Saeed, Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shahbaz, Director IBMS Dr Abdul Ghafoor and all

faculty members of the institute were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the center would arrange training sessions

in addition to conducting tangible work on products with Islamic financing.

He said the center would also assist in promoting the innovation and technology commercialization

with the help of Islamic financing.

He said that Islamic financing had gained the immense popularity across the globe and we should

reap its benefit for prosperity.

He said the university was housing Business Incubation Center and National Incubation Center

that were producing the entrepreneurs and helping establish start-up so that they could become

job provider rather than job seekers.

He urged the center to develop the financial model of the university as per Shariah Compliance.

Shayan Baig said the country sets 2028 deadline for complete transition to Islamic banking.

Under the center, trainings and other Islamic financial aspects would be promoted and the

center emerge model center of the region, he added.

The bank promotes the slogan of make Islamic Banking the first choice, he said and added

that they had worked with IBA to pace up the said financial system.

Dr Babar Shahbaz said that Islamic banking is a growing sector globally.

He said Islamic financial literacy was essential for young entrepreneurs seeking business models.

He said the university was committed to equipping students with knowledge of Islamic financial

system.

Dr Abdul Gafoor said that Meezan Bank was the pioneering Islamic bank in the country.

He said the university in collaboration with Islamic Financial Institute would start new degree

programmes in the said field. They were tacking all possible to produce trained men power,

he added.

Dr Sehar Munir said that academia-industry linkages would pave a way for knowledge economy.

She also shed light on the Islamic financing system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

51 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

3 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KV ..

KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA

50 seconds ago
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

4 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

4 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business