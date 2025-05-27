UAF to map out research agenda to overcome malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) and National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition will map out 1st National Nutrition and Food System Transformation Research Agenda by 2026 that will be presented before the government in order to overcome the massive malnutrition hitting 40 percent population in the country.

In this regard, Pakistan’s first consultation meeting on setting priorities and defining research agenda on food systems transformation and nutrition was held at Center for Advanced Studies UAF under the aegis of Chair of Policy Advocacy and Outreach, PKNC. Dean Food Sciences Dr Imran Pasha said that the agenda will comprise collaborative challenges such as malnutrition, dietary improvement, climate resilience, ensure food safety, minimize post-harvest loses and governance in food sector.

The strategic partnerships will help build sustainable and secure food system for Pakistan particularly in the malnutrition deficiencies, he added.

GAIN country director Farah Naz called for collaborative efforts to cope with malnutrition and ensure food safety amid the challenges of increasing ailments.

Dr Allah Rakha said that scientists, policy makers, industry and stakeholders should come forward to tackle the situation with collaborative efforts. Women and children are the most affected segment in terms of malnutrition, he added.

Dr Faiz Rasool Chaudhary said that the nutrition research agenda would bring tangible results.

Dr Benash Sarwar suggested establishing a nutrition council for better education and remedies.

Dr Faqeer Anjum, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Ghayyor Sultan, Dr Mueez Aslam and other notables also spoke on the occasion.