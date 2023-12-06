UAF to promote academic/research linkages with MUGC to meet different challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Academic and research linkages between the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Memorial University Grenfell Campus (MUGC) Canada will be promoted to meet different challenges by benefiting from each other's experiences.

This was discussed during a meeting of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) with Memorial University Grenfell Campus Canada Vice President Dr Ian Sutherland, Associate Vice President Dr. Mumtaz Akhtar Cheema and Director of International Office Sonja Knutson.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that by benefiting from each other's experiences in agriculture, education and research areas, 'we can open up new avenues of progress'.

He said that the UAF has established excellent relations not only at the national but also at the international level. He said that the University of Agriculture is the first ever agricultural institute of the subcontinent, and the University is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world in agriculture.

He said that keeping in view the climatic changes, new varieties of different crops have been introduced in the university, which would ensure an increase in per acre production.

Dr Ian Sutherland said that 19,000 students from more than 100 countries are studying at Memorial University and this has produced around 100,000 graduates so far.

He said that a global network of almost 100,000 accomplished alumni throughout the world strengthens Memorial University’s capacity and reputation for leadership in research, teaching and public engagement.

He said that offering more than 100 degree programs and over 90 professional development courses and certificate programs the Memorial University is one of the largest universities in Atlantic Canada.

Dr. Mumtaz Akhtar Cheema while lauding the services of UAF expressed hope that this university will continue to grow and enhance its role in agricultural development.

He said that Pakistan is facing numerous problems in the field of agriculture, but if this sector is equipped with modern technology on a scientific basis, productivity will increase manifold.

He said that the research and manpower of Memorial University has a special place in the world.

He said that the Memorial University has a vibrant culture of creativity and innovation that is reflected in the research activities of scholars and researchers.