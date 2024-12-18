UAF To Setup Agri & Food Museum: Dr Sarwar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would setup country’s first ever agriculture & food museum for preserving our great agrarian heritage in addition to showcasing agricultural evolutionary times and culture to the modern technology era.
This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop titled “Museum” at the Center for Advanced Studies Auditorium UAF.
He said that the university came into existence in 1906 as the Punjab Agricultural College & Research Institute Lyallpur. It was the first agricultural institute of the subcontinent which brought revolution and introduced innovation in the agriculture sector.
By the end of the 19th century, the British government had set up the Famine Commission to formulate a strategy to deal with famine and other food challenges, he said, adding that this institution, UAF, was established on the recommendations of famine Commission.
He directed the department heads and faculty to provide the valuable asset to be displayed in the museum which would blend the agriculture, culture and rural folk.
He said that the university was taking all possible measures to address the issue of agriculture sector with trained manpower, tangible research work and outreach program.
He said that UAF was declared the 49th best university across the globe in the agriculture and forestry as per QS ranking.
Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Imran Pasha told the audience that UAF old campus of was designed by the world renowned architect Bhai Ram Singh who also developed architectural design of Aitchison College, Lahore Museum, Punjab University Old Campus, Queen Victoria Commission Osborne House and others.
Museum consultant Ayesha Zainab said that the museum would attract a large number of the population in addition to contribute the world agriculture heritage and provide a better understanding of agriculture and its influence on culture and economy.
Dr Raffay Muzamil said that the museum galleries would exhibit a range of artifacts, consisting of historical agriculture, modern agriculture, crop varieties, crop patterns, soil condition and food technology, etc.
