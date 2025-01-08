UAF To Start Admission In Postgraduate Programs From January 10
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for admission in postgraduate degree programs from January 10 to January 20, 2025.
According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir, the candidates who have qualified entry test can submit their applications and interview for PhD degree will be held on January 21.
The admissions are opened for the Main Campus, Burewala sub-campus; Toba Tek Singh and Depalpur-Okara sub-campuses.
More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk or through email [email protected] or phone number 041-9200189, he added.
He said that UAF was the only institution which was ranked among the elite 50 universities of the globe.
As per QS ranking, it had secured 49th position in the world’s top varsities in the subject of agriculture and forestry.
It was also the distinction of UAF that its several degree programs and departments were listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per National Agricultural education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission, he added.
He said that W-category was referred to highest ranking for Pakistani universities, which determined that degrees from these universities were highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally. It continued to lead as a hub of academic and research excellence in Pakistan and having diverse range of programs and a commitment to nurture future leaders, he added.
