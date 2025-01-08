Open Menu

UAF To Start Admission In Postgraduate Programs From January 10

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

UAF to start admission in postgraduate programs from January 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for admission in postgraduate degree programs from January 10 to January 20, 2025.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir, the candidates who have qualified entry test can submit their applications and interview for PhD degree will be held on January 21.

The admissions are opened for the Main Campus, Burewala sub-campus; Toba Tek Singh and Depalpur-Okara sub-campuses.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk or through email [email protected] or phone number 041-9200189, he added.

He said that UAF was the only institution which was ranked among the elite 50 universities of the globe.

As per QS ranking, it had secured 49th position in the world’s top varsities in the subject of agriculture and forestry.

It was also the distinction of UAF that its several degree programs and departments were listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per National Agricultural education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission, he added.

He said that W-category was referred to highest ranking for Pakistani universities, which determined that degrees from these universities were highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally. It continued to lead as a hub of academic and research excellence in Pakistan and having diverse range of programs and a commitment to nurture future leaders, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Agriculture Lead Toba Tek Singh Burewala Hub January HEC From Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

35 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

50 minutes ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

50 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

50 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

2 hours ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business