UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed his serious concerns over reduction in citrus exports from $300 million to $100 million compared with the last year.

He was presiding over a workshop, organized by the UAF, the Department of Agriculture Punjab Government, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government and Federal Ministry for food Security for citrus farmers in Chak No. 332-GB.

He said that the UAF was making all-out efforts to increase citrus production and solve problems being faced by farmers.

He said that seedless citrus is favored all around the world. With passage of the time, the citrus has faced various diseases which affected our citrus production badly, he added. The VC said the establishment of certified seed nurseries is the need of the hour for revival of citrus in Pakistan. We have to develop modern nursery mechanism with industry public partnership, he added.

He said that restoration of existing citrus orchards needs time. Hence, a business model should be brought forward for the orchards with banks so that the farmers could run their circle until the fruits come. In this connection, clusters of different varieties of citrus should be made, he added.

Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana Vice Chancellor Agricultural University, Multan, said that agricultural prosperity can be ensured by strengthening the relationship among farmers and agricultural experts.

Secretary board of Revenue Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq said that in the history of Sandal Bar, the village 332-GB Jakhra was the first settled area in 1892.

He lauded the efforts of the Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan for strengthening liaison between the farmers and the scientists.

Former Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar said that all possible steps were being taken to make citrus more profitable. As many as 500 nurseries are registered in Punjab.

Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said that due to lack of potash, the quality of citrus is affected in Toba Tek Singh.

Dr. Jafar Jaskani said that Pakistan is the 15th largest country in the world in terms of citrus production. After Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh is the leader in Kinnow production, he added.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof. Dr. Qamar Bilal, Principal Officer PRP Prof. Dr. Jalal Arif, Director Horticulture Agriculture University Dr. Ahmed Sattar, Principal Toba Tek Singh Sub Campus Dr. Zia-ul-Rehman, Dr. Usman, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Dr. Aoun, Dr. Naeem from KPK and others were also present.