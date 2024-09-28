UAF VC Stresses Modern Technology At Farm Level To Enhance Productivity
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that provision of modern technology at farm level was prerequisite to increase per acre production.
Presiding over the inaugural session of an international summit on 'Agricultural Tourism Development', organised at the National Incubation Centre, UAF, in collaboration with non-resident Pakistanis, he stressed the need for creating awareness among farmers about modern crops production trends and expanding micro-finance system up to small farmers. He said non-resident Indians had taken steps for agricultural development in their country, and non-resident Pakistanis would have to follow suit and play an proactive role in modernising agriculture sector in the country.
Shahab Qarni, chairman Non-Resident Pakistani Mission in Washington, said they were making all-out efforts to help farmers in Pakistan so that development and prosperity of Pakistan could be achieved through agricultural prosperity.
Imran Shaukat, a Pakistani-American philanthropist, said farmers were developing strategies for Kissan micro-finance banks in order to strengthen farming community.He said there were hundreds of micro-finance institutions in Bangladesh and the system of agricultural micro-credit should be strengthened in Pakistan as well.
Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said "we will have to spread the message of hope in society so that clouds of despair can be erased". He said the UAF was known worldwide for its excellent teaching and research.
Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, chairman Pakistan Preventive Healthcare System, emphasised that agri-tourism should be promoted in order to achieve food self-sufficiency in Pakistan by exposing farmers to modern trends.
Dean Dr. Babar Shehbaz, Director Horticulture Dr. Ahmad Sattar, Director External Linkages Dr. Kashif Saleemi, Chairman Forestry Dr. Irfan Ahmad, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Najma Afzal, Quratul Ain and others also spoke.
