UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, has stressed that the Muslim world must work collectively to achieve agricultural prosperity and self-sufficiency in the face of growing food insecurity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, has stressed that the Muslim world must work collectively to achieve agricultural prosperity and self-sufficiency in the face of growing food insecurity.

Speaking during an online briefing at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Doha, he said the OIC’s 10-year strategic plan would prove to be a milestone in ensuring food security and agricultural development across member states.

Highlighting the severity of the challenge, Dr. Zulfiqar said that many OIC countries are struggling to maintain food security, trade balance, and sustainable economic growth. To meet these challenges, a comprehensive food security ecosystem has been developed under the OIC’s framework, based on five key pillars: establishment of model support centers, industrial development, capacity building for farmer empowerment, resource availability, and promotion of intra-OIC trade.

The VC emphasised that the plan focuses on climate-smart agriculture, investment in research and development, and stronger agricultural infrastructure to mitigate environmental risks.

Its ultimate goal is to ensure self-sufficiency through sustainable food systems that boost economic development, improve health and nutrition, and build resilient supply chains.

He explained that the strategy aims to enhance productivity by integrating crop and livestock systems, supporting innovation in climate-smart practices, and reducing food losses through improved processing, storage, and logistics. Youth empowerment, effective resource utilization, and introduction of new legislation for quality production and digital supply chain solutions also form part of the plan.

Dr. Zulfiqar added that industrial development and farmer support centers will focus on packaging, value addition, water management, pest control, training, and modern farming solutions. These initiatives, he said, would not only strengthen agricultural productivity but also create livelihood opportunities in rural communities.

Calling the OIC’s coordinated approach a “historic opportunity,” he said it would help reduce dependence on external supply chains, enhance competitiveness, and lay the foundation for a sustainable future rooted in food sovereignty.