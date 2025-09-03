UAF VC Urges Collective OIC Efforts For Agricultural Prosperity
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:34 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, has stressed that the Muslim world must work collectively to achieve agricultural prosperity and self-sufficiency in the face of growing food insecurity
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, has stressed that the Muslim world must work collectively to achieve agricultural prosperity and self-sufficiency in the face of growing food insecurity.
Speaking during an online briefing at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Doha, he said the OIC’s 10-year strategic plan would prove to be a milestone in ensuring food security and agricultural development across member states.
Highlighting the severity of the challenge, Dr. Zulfiqar said that many OIC countries are struggling to maintain food security, trade balance, and sustainable economic growth. To meet these challenges, a comprehensive food security ecosystem has been developed under the OIC’s framework, based on five key pillars: establishment of model support centers, industrial development, capacity building for farmer empowerment, resource availability, and promotion of intra-OIC trade.
The VC emphasised that the plan focuses on climate-smart agriculture, investment in research and development, and stronger agricultural infrastructure to mitigate environmental risks.
Its ultimate goal is to ensure self-sufficiency through sustainable food systems that boost economic development, improve health and nutrition, and build resilient supply chains.
He explained that the strategy aims to enhance productivity by integrating crop and livestock systems, supporting innovation in climate-smart practices, and reducing food losses through improved processing, storage, and logistics. Youth empowerment, effective resource utilization, and introduction of new legislation for quality production and digital supply chain solutions also form part of the plan.
Dr. Zulfiqar added that industrial development and farmer support centers will focus on packaging, value addition, water management, pest control, training, and modern farming solutions. These initiatives, he said, would not only strengthen agricultural productivity but also create livelihood opportunities in rural communities.
Calling the OIC’s coordinated approach a “historic opportunity,” he said it would help reduce dependence on external supply chains, enhance competitiveness, and lay the foundation for a sustainable future rooted in food sovereignty.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From Business
-
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b8 minutes ago
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity20 minutes ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..20 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets4 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country4 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams4 hours ago
-
RCCI shines at the global stage4 hours ago
-
CM Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme Phase-II to be launched Soon: Chaudhry Shafay5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar4 hours ago
-
Gold price soars to record high of Rs. 376,700 per tola6 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance for violators of SPS protocols: Rana Tanveer7 hours ago