UAF's Confucius Institute Organises Spring Festival On Chinese New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated Chinese New Year as 'Happy Spring Festival', that brought different performances of Chinese culture for the audience.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan attended the festival as the chief guest, while Dean Faculty of CI Chinese Dr Zhou Changming, CI Vice Chairman/Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir spoke on the occasion.

Students presented the heart-touching performances of Chinese culture. It comprised Taiji performance, singing, chopsticks contest, Chinese cultural dress show and other that enabled the audience to get the delight of Chinese culture.

Dr Zhou Changming said that year 2024 is the Chinese year of the dragon and the dragon represents good fortune, prosperity, opportunity, wisdom and energy. It will be a great year for China and Pakistan friendship and cooperation, he added.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF CI had completed 10 years and it produced 5,000 students so far in Chinese language course.

He said that the CI had proved a hallmark to strengthen the academia, research ties with Chinese institutions.

He stressed the need to learn from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every field. He said that the UAF was enjoying excellent ties worldwide as it houses Centre for Advanced Studies, Pak-Koran Nutrition Centre, Seed Centre and others.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said Pakistan and China were enjoying deepened and time-tested relations that are more strengthened with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that all possible measures were being taken to produce the skilled manpower and to open up new avenues of development with bilateral ties.

Dean Sciences Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Dean Veterinary sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr Kashif Saleemi, Director Soil Sciences Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Senior Tutor Shoukat Ali, Director Farm Shahid Ibne Zamir, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Urfa Bin Tahir and other notables also attended the function.

