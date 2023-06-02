UAJK fosters entrepreneurship with Apiculture training workshop

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A two-day Apiculture training workshop concluded here on Friday aimed at equipping participants with the necessary theoretical and practical knowledge of mug making, offering them a potential occupation that fosters self-sufficiency.

Renowned apiculture expert, Raja Shakeel Ahmed, shared his extensive experience with the eager participants at the event organized by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the Department of Zoology at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK).

Emphasizing the importance of adopting apiculture, Ahmed highlighted its potential to not only reduce unemployment in the country but also significantly increase honey production. Participants were enthralled by his expertise and gained valuable insights into the various aspects of apiculture under his guidance.

The workshop witnessed an overwhelming response from students of the Zoology Department, displaying their enthusiasm and dedication to expanding their knowledge in this field.

Faculty members, staff, and esteemed guests also extended their support, demonstrating the collective commitment to fostering skill development and self-reliance.

The Chairperson of the Department of Zoology, Prof. Dr. Nuzaht Shafi, the Director of ORIC, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf Janjua, and the Director of Finance, Dr. Bilal Ahmed Abbasi, attended the event and delivered motivational speeches. They encouraged participants to apply the skills they acquired during the training to generate their revenue, emphasizing the importance of personal growth and financial stability.

After the workshop, certificates were presented to the participants, recognizing their commitment and active participation throughout the two-day event.

By empowering participants with the necessary knowledge and skills, the Apiculture Training workshop at UAJK sets a solid foundation for future endeavors in the field of mug-making and honey production.

The workshop not only opened doors to potential occupations but also promoted self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship among the participants.