UAW scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

(@imziishan)

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Detroit carmakers and the United Auto Workers faced a challenging backdrop to contract talks even before prosecutors escalated a corruption probe of the union in recent days.

Uncertainties surrounding US trade policy and fuel economy rules have clouded the industry's outlook for months, while residual anger over plant closures has deepened worker suspicions of management as the US economy shows signs of slowing.

But rank-and-file workers -- who must ratify any contract agreement -- are also feeling skeptical of union management.

On August 28, less than three weeks before the four-year UAW contract with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expires, the FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones.

Then on Wednesday, former union official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty to charges of taking bribes from vendors connected to a training fund, the ninth guilty plea in the long-running US criminal investigation.

The scandal has boosted the already elevated odds of a strike, labor experts say.

"It makes it much more difficult to get it ratified," said Arthur Wheaton, an expert in industrial labor relations at Cornell University, who thinks the odds of a strike are especially high at GM and FCA.