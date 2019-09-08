UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAW Scandal, Weakening Car Sales Mean Tough Contract Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

UAW scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Detroit carmakers and the United Auto Workers faced a challenging backdrop to contract talks even before prosecutors escalated a corruption probe of the union in recent days.

Uncertainties surrounding US trade policy and fuel economy rules have clouded the industry's outlook for months, while residual anger over plant closures has deepened worker suspicions of management as the US economy shows signs of slowing.

But rank-and-file workers -- who must ratify any contract agreement -- are also feeling skeptical of union management.

On August 28, less than three weeks before the four-year UAW contract with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expires, the FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones.

Then on Wednesday, former union official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty to charges of taking bribes from vendors connected to a training fund, the ninth guilty plea in the long-running US criminal investigation.

The scandal has boosted the already elevated odds of a strike, labor experts say.

"It makes it much more difficult to get it ratified," said Arthur Wheaton, an expert in industrial labor relations at Cornell University, who thinks the odds of a strike are especially high at GM and FCA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Gary Detroit August Criminals FBI From Agreement Industry Ford General Motors Fiat

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

6 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

8 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

8 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

9 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

9 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.