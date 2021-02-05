UBG asks businessmen to avail out of court settlement offer of FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President SAARC CCI and Chairman United Businessmen Group( UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday asked the businessmen to avail the out of court settlement offer of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for amicable resolution of their taxation disputes without any hassles within time frame of only 120 days.

Talking to a 10 member joint delegation of traders and Lahore Tax Bar Association led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here today he said that FBR Chairman has fully assured him that all complications and problems being confronted by business community will be addressed on top priority at all levels.

He said that for the benefit of tax payers that institution of alternate dispute resolution committee (ADRC) has also be re-mobilised and activated by virtue of which taxpayers are fully encouraged to get their cases settled through these committees in much lesser time and without incurring litigation expenses.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Chairman FBR further explained that 18 ARDC committees have started working across the country to help facilitate the taxpayers to resolve their disputes at their door- steps within 120 day.

He said these committees are now empowered to stay the process of recovery in hardship cases.

He said that under these new initiatives taken by the FBR through change in law vide Finance Act 2020 if an applicant taxpayer, wants to approach ADRC for settlement of his case or dispute, is now not required to withdraw his case pending in any other appellant forum.

He said the FBR Chief further elaborated to him that to win the trust of tax payers in this system that members of ARDC apart from relevant chief commissioner would also include reputable judges, chartered accountant and businessman nominated by relevant chambers.

Iftikhar Malik while appreciating another business friendly policy of FBR said now taxpayers can file first appeal before commissioner through emails against any appeal able order without visiting relevant field office.

He said Chairman further explaining about the result oriented new initiatives said that FBR on the special directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts by taking bold steps to speed up the process of disposal of thousands of litigation cases pending in different appellate fora.

He said that entire taxation network has been streamlined mainly aimed at facilitating the taxpayers exclusively.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said he thanked the FBR Chief for taking care of genuine grievances of the business community and hoped in future such policies will continue to boost the morale of the taxpayers which are strength and source of revenue.