UBG Candidate Elected As FPCCI Vice President For Islamabad Seat

Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:28 PM

UBG candidate elected as FPCCI vice president for Islamabad seat

United Business Group (UBG) candidate Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has been elected as vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) against the federal capital seat for year 2020-2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :United business Group (UBG) candidate Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has been elected as vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) against the Federal capital seat for year 2020-2021.

Two candidates -- Qurban Ali from Hunza Chamber and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi from Islamabad Chamber -- contested for the slot and secured equal votes in the FPCCI annual election.

After fulfilling procedural requirements, in a draw held at the Federation House in the presence of a large number of voters and supporters from both side, Mansoor was elected as VP, a UBG spokesman confirmed to the media here on Saturday.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, President Zubail Tufail, Secretary General Zaffar Bakhtawari and Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig congratulated the newly-elect FPCCI vice president.

