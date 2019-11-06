UBG candidates meet with JCCI and HCSTSI office bearers for FPCCI elections 2020 canvassing

In continuation of electioneering campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Election 2020, a delegation of contesting candidates of United Business Group led by group chairman Khalid Tawab Wednesday held meeting with Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :In continuation of electioneering campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Election 2020, a delegation of contesting candidates of United Business Group led by group chairman Khalid Tawab Wednesday held meeting with Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry office bearers.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the delegation members briefed the JCCI and HCSTSI officer bearers about their efforts for the welfare of business community and vowed to continue struggle for them if they elected in the elections.

Besides group chairman Khalid Tawab, Adviser to President FPCCI Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Chairmen Mumtaz Shaikh, Samih Khan and Senior Vice President Iftikhar Baig, the contesting candidate for the post of President Dr.

Nauman and for Vice Presidents Idrees But and Hanif Gohar appealed to JCCI and HCSTSI office bearers to favour the candidates of United Business Group in the FPCCI Elections 2020 for the larger interest of the business community.

The President JCCI Mian Tauqeer, President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Ex-HCSTSI President Muhammad Akram Ansari, Haji Muhammad Yaqoub and Saleemuddin Qureshi were among those who held meeting with UBG delegation.