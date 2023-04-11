Close
UBG Chairman Dissolves Group For Revamping It

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UBG chairman dissolves group for revamping it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Malik on Tuesday dissolved the group for revamping it with the induction of fresh blood to address the issues confronting the traders.

In a press statement, he said a resolution was unanimously adopted at the last core committee meeting calling for the dissolution of the group except for the patron-in-Chief, SM Tanveer, Chairman and Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari while all other office bearers of the UBG across the country cease to hold office with immediate effect paving the way to invigorate and overhauling the group to make it vibrant.

Shahzad Ali Malik said dedicated and loyal trader leaders enjoining good repute in the business community will be considered on merit for giving them new responsibilities in the group to achieve desired results.

He said to serve the industrialists and traders is the top priority of the group and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of newly elected group patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, a new group will strive hard to help solve the problems confronting the traders besides acting as a bridge between government and business community to put the country on the track of development, progress and prosperity.

