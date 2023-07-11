UBG Chairman resigns due to health reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, United Business Group (UBG), Shahzad Ali Malik on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position due to health reasons.

Malik, who has been serving as the Chairman expressed his gratitude towards the trade leaders who supported him during his tenure, said a news release.

In his resignation statement, Malik cited health concerns as the Primary reason for his decision to step down.

He acknowledged the immense support he received from the trade community across the country and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for their unwavering commitment.

Under his leadership, the United Business Group made significant strides in promoting trade and commerce, fostering economic growth, and strengthening business relationships.

Malik's resignation marks the end of an era, as he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service to the business community.

Despite the challenges faced, he remained resolute in his commitment to advancing the interests of the trade sector.

The UBG will now undergo a transitional phase as it seeks to appoint a new Chairman to carry forward the organization's mission and continue the work initiated by Shahzad Ali Malik.

His contributions will be remembered among the trade leaders, it added.