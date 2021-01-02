UBG claims election result of FPCCI top slot rigged

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The United business Group (UBG) on Saturday rejected election result of presidential seat of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), claiming that it was a rigged result.

Talking to newsmen here, UBG presidential candidate for FPCCI Muhammad Khalid Tawab said: "We firmly believe in democracy but will never accept dishonoring the voters' decision through rigging and non-fair playing." Responding to a question, he alleged that UBG candidate stood first with 178 vote while the rival candidate of Businessmen Panel secured 177 votes. He asserted that despite the DGTO (Director General Trade Organization) had already canceled the votes of all joint chambers across the country and didn't allow them to take part in the FPCCI election process.

Traditionally, in case of tied election results, the fate of those candidates is decided through toss at the Federation's annual general meeting (AGM) very next day of polling, he mentioned.

On this occasion, UBG Chief Polling Agent Hanif Gohar said that former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar and histeam not only sabotaged the results but ransacked the annual general meeting by violating code of ethics and democratic norms.

To a query, he said that definitely, the UBG would adopt all legal course of action, including the DGTO, and superior courts for justice.