UBG claims traders support in FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Majority of chambers of commerce and Industry and trade associations in Punjab have openly announced to support the United Business Group panel in forthcoming election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to the media prior to their departure for Multan here on Saturday, presidential candidate Khalid Tawab, SVP candidate Rauf Mukhtar and VP candidate Almas Hyder claimed that the UBG top leadership led its Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and patron-in-chief SM Munir a couple of days ago held result oriented successful campaigns in Faisalabad and Sialkot where all chambers and the FPCCI affiliated trade associations of adjacent cities also attended meetings and made public their support by reposing full confidence in the UBG policies for effectively safeguarding the interests of the business community at all levels.

Khalid Tawab said the UBG would continue to live up to the aspirations and expectations of their voters and take chambers and associations into confidence before compiling uniform proposals to be placed before government for redressal of genuine grievances being confronted by the business community across the country.

In reply to a question, Almas Hyder said that if UBG voted to power ,all out hectic efforts would be made on top priority for ease of doing business and the government will be approached to offer more attractive package of incentives to boost export and bringing industrial revolution which he added will help improve socio economic conditions of the masses besides strengthening the national economy in addition to generating ample job opportunities for unemployed youth. He said world over only the private sector provided jobs and not governments.

Rauf Mukhtar, responding to a question, said the prime minister ,federal ministers and advisors would be persuaded to include all stakeholders in the policy making process at Federal and provincial levels to make them practically viable and yield positive economic impact on national economy. He stressed the urgent need to rationalise the water, gas and power tariffs to minimise the cost of production for competing global markets.

He said all decisions were always taken by core committee and local leaders with consensus in a democratic manners.