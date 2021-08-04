UrduPoint.com

UBG Convenes Meeting On August 6 To Review Economic Scenario

United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has convened its general body meeting to review the current economic scenario in the wake of fourth covid 19 wave in the country on August 06

In a press release, Central Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said that all group office bearers drawn from Balouchistan, Sindh, Peshawar, Punjab, and Islamabad will present their detailed reports about the impact of coronavirus on their businesses and discuss threadbare the result-oriented package of incentives offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to offset the covid effects on the economy.

He said the group think tank will also put forth a set of 50 solid and viable recommendations based on discussion and round table talks of business leaders, chambers, stakeholders, and economists.

He said think tank was tasked to prepare viable recommendations to stimulate economic activities in all sectors and boost export.

He said after its approval by the general body, these will be sent to Prime Minister, Federal Ministers, FBR, and all Chief Ministers for incorporating in the economic and monetary policies which he claimed will strengthen the national economy and provide impetus to the business community.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said UBG has established its full-fledged offices one each at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to help address the problems being confronted by their business community and take up their burning issues to concerned quarters for their immediate solutions.

