UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses trade promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A delegation of United Business Group (UBG) led by its President Zubair Tufail and Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari called on the Federal Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui here on Tuesday.

They discussed with him the matters to improve the country's trade and exports, said a news release.

President UBG Zubair Tufail said that the initiatives of the government to curb smuggling are bearing fruits and stressed that this move should be continued on a sustained basis.

He urged the Ministry of Commerce to develop a comprehensive mechanism to give licenses only to genuine trade bodies that would be more effective in serving the cause of the business community.

He also presented useful proposals to promote trade with Iran, Afghanistan and other regional countries that would benefit Pakistan's economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that the government’s crackdown against the smuggling, power theft and illegal Currency trading has produced good results for the economy and stressed that the government in consultation with the stakeholders should evolve a comprehensive mechanism and policy to arrest the re-emergence of these issues.

Ahsan Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to focus on trade liberalization, improve the export competitiveness of exports and reduce the cost of doing business that would help in fast revival of the economy.

Asfand Yar Mandokhel said that many fake trade bodies manage to get licenses with the aim to cast fake votes in the elections of the FPCCI and urged the government to take strong measures to cancel licenses of all fake trade bodies.

He demanded that the FIA should also investigate and take action against those who are involved in fake exports as this practice hurts the image of the country.

The Secretary Commerce appreciated the suggestions of the delegation and assured them that these would be given due consideration. He said that the government is committed to promoting trade and exports and would take all necessary steps to address the genuine concerns of the business community.