UBG Demands Impartial Election Of FPCCI

Published January 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged to hold free, fair and transparent election of FPCCI for the year 2023-24.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Hafeez Baig, UBG Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, said the all office bearers of FPCCI including President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents ceased to hold office on Jan 1, 2023 as their term expires on December 31 last.

He said according to the amendment bill passed by National Assembly last month, the two years tenure of the FPCCI will commence from 2023 and not from 2022.

He said now FPCCI is without any lawful elected body and demanded in the larger interests of the business community for holding transparent elections strictly in accordance with the law.

He said UBG leadership always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democratic norms.

He said UBG will never allow someone to usurp the rights of the industrialists and traders at any cost and will safeguard their interests at the power of corridors.

